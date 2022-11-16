BELOIT—The Beloit School District moved from “fails to meet expectations” to “meets few expectations” in the latest district report card from the Wisconsin Department of Instruction (DPI).
In the 2020-21 school year, the Beloit district had a score of 46.9 compared to the 2021-22 school year’s 48.7. According to the district, the improvement is mainly due to overall student growth.
The state report card findings also help move the district one step closer to expectations in its 2022-2025 Strategic Plan, the district said in a news release.
“We understand that to improve academic outcomes, we must support the instructional and social, emotional, and behavioral needs of each and every student,” said Melissa Beavers, executive director of pupil services, in the release.
“I am firmly committed to student academic achievement and will bring the resources and leadership to support continued growth in the School District of Beloit,” Superintendent Willie Garrison said in the release. “In education we are always improving; it is about continuous improvement. My goal is to ensure all students have equal opportunities to be successful.”
“We can identify that there is still work to be done in closing opportunity gaps in academic outcomes across groups; however our special education students, English Learners, and African American students have demonstrated equal or greater growth this past year in comparison to the overall averages,” said Theresa Morateck, executive director of teaching, learning and equity, in the release.
The district’s overall score of 48.7 for the 2021-22 school year indicates it meets few expectations, according to the DPI.
Student groups are broken down into the following: 34.7% Hispanic or Latino; 32.8% White students, 21.9% Black of African American students; 9.5% students who are two or more races; 0.7% Asian students; 0.4% American Indian of Alaskan Native students; and 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander students.
70.9% of students in the district are economically disadvantaged, according to the report.
The priority area weights that contribute to the DPI score include 45% growth; 25% on track to graduation; 25% target group outcomes and 5% achievement.
Converse Elementary, Robinson Elementary, Fran Fruzen Intermediate, Aldrich Intermediate and Cunningham Intermediate all met few expectations according to the state report cards.
Fran Fruzen Intermediate received a score of 49.5; Converse Elementary received 49.9; Robinson Elementary received 50.5; Aldrich Intermediate received 51.8; and Cunningham Intermediate received 54.2.
The following schools failed to meet expectations: Todd Elementary, Gaston Elementary, Hackett Elementary, Merrill Elementary, McNeel Intermediate, Beloit Memorial High School and Beloit Learning Academy.
Todd Elementary’s overall score was 47.5; Gaston Elementary received 44.1; Hackett Elementary received 37.1; Merrill Elementary received 29.9; McNeel Intermediate received 43.9; Beloit Memorial received 47.3 and the Beloit Learning Academy received 14.3.
The Beloit Virtual School received an alternate rating (AR), and needs improvement. This school did not have enough data to receive a score, according to DPI. There are 67 students enrolled in the academy.