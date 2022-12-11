Beloit Memorial High School file photo
Beloit Memorial High School file photo.

BELOIT—About half of the people who took a survey on the current configuration of schools in the School District of Beloit are dissatisfied with it, according to recent survey results.

The survey question specifically asked, “How satisfied are you with our current school reconfiguration?” Survey results showed 49.8% were dissatisfied, 31.4% said neutral and 18.8% said they were satisfied.