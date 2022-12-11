BELOIT—About half of the people who took a survey on the current configuration of schools in the School District of Beloit are dissatisfied with it, according to recent survey results.
The survey question specifically asked, “How satisfied are you with our current school reconfiguration?” Survey results showed 49.8% were dissatisfied, 31.4% said neutral and 18.8% said they were satisfied.
School District Superintendent Willie Garrison shared that there were 1,377 survey participants, 447 additional comments and 321 individuals provided contact information. He shared the survey results during a Dec. 8 meeting.
A majority of survey participants were staff members at 47.3%. Then 39.3% were parents/guardians, 12.1% were students and 7.3% were community members.
“I truly believe that it’s our responsibility to listen to what the public is saying, and teachers are saying, and administrators, to see if we have to do something different,” Garrison said. “The real reason why we’re here is because we want to improve our student achievement and academic programming.”
Garrison talked about three different reconfigurations that they asked participants to choose from.
One reconfiguration model is deemed a “traditional model.” This includes an elementary school with grades 4K-5; intermediate/ middle school with grades 6-8; and a high school with grades 9-12. The survey showed 45% approved of this model.
Another model included a K3/K4 learning center; an elementary school with grades K-5; intermediate/middle school with grades 6-8; and a high school with 9-12. This model received 37.5% approval.
The last model received 17.6% approval. This model included a K3/K4 learning center; an elementary school with grades K-4; intermediate/middle school with grades 5-8 and a high school with grade 9-12.
Garrison noted that the last two models included a K3/K4 learning center that could include a daycare center for district staff babies and toddlers.
“Everyone has stated to me that we have a daycare shortage here and that’s a huge thing,” Garrison said. “That’s a very important piece, especially working with teachers who are still predominantly women. With a learning center, we could have the opportunity to have our babies in one space and partner with a community organization where we can have our own space to bring babies, because we do have a space for that.”
Garrison also shared student open enrollment numbers from past school years.
The 2020-21 school year had 880 students enroll out of the district and 131 students enroll into the district. The 2021-22 school year had 883 students enroll out of the district, and 129 enroll into the district. And in the 2022-23 school year, 886 students enrolled out and 122 enrolled in.
Students who enrolled out of the district by grade included:
49 4K students; 59 KG students; 55 first grade students; 57 second grade students; 69 third grade students; 70 4th grade students; 72 fifth grade students; 59 sixth grade students; 58 seventh grade students; 63 eighth grade students; 72 ninth grade students; 60 tenth grade students; 71 eleventh grade students and 72 twelfth graders.
The next meeting for the school reconfiguration process will be Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. At the meeting a working committee is planned to be formed.
“My goal is to make sure that I’m transparent all the way through the process,” Garrison said. “I want to make sure people actually know where we’re trying to move as early as we possibly can.”