(From left): School District of Beloit Math Teacher and Homeless Advocate for Beloit Learning Academy Tracy Schoville and Homeless Liaison Robin Stuht hold fast food and grocery gift cards for a previous year’s collection. They are again collecting the cards for hunger and homelessness awareness month in November.

BELOIT—In the Beloit School District, there have been 358 children experiencing homelessness this school year and to help those students the district is donating gift cards to students in need.

Robin Stuht, homeless liaison coordinator at the district, has done this food card drive for years but told the Daily News this is the worst year she’s seen in terms of students experiencing homelessness. November is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month.