BELOIT—The Beloit School District, which was struggling with a $10.5 million budget deficit in October 2021, now has a proposed deficit of $5,997,669 for the 2022-23 school year.
Wendy LaPointe, finance director for the district, told the Beloit Daily News that this is a preliminary estimate and will change after the Department of Public Instruction issues the certification of general school aids on Oct. 15.
At the end of the 2020-21 year, the deficit was $6,233,296, down from the $10.5 million. LaPointe said this was accomplished through the use of one-time funds including Governor Tony Evers Coronavirus Relief Funds and ESSER funding.
LaPointe, along with business services consultant Marc Duff, presented the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at the Beloit School Board meeting Tuesday night.
There will be no increase in state per-pupil funding or revenue limit allowance. This includes $689,257. The district does have $6.6 million of available ESSER federal funding to help with the deficit.
Other challenges include the 2022 District Equalized Property Value increasing by 34.36%. Other news include the non-recurring TID (tax incremental district) closure in year 2022-23 provides $1,250,000 in one-time revenue and an additional $757,764 of State General Aid due to prior year expenditure levels for the district.
In regards to the tax levy impact, for the 2022-23 year, the proposed mill rate is $4.77. The all funds levy is $11,010,459 and the property tax effect per $100,000 assessed value is -$533. Compare that to last year’s numbers when the mill rate was $10.10, the all funds levy was $19,731,301 and the property tax effect per $100,000 assessed value was -$0.
LaPointe said there is still some final work to be done regarding the budget. This includes final student counts, fiscal impacts and the certified state general equalization aid on Oct. 15. The final state revenue limit will also be on Oct. 15. The district is also waiting on final figures for charter school and private school vouchers.
On Oct. 25, the district plans to finalize the budget for hearing and approval, which includes approving the original budget and certifying the tax levy.
“I want you to know that the goal is to have a balanced budget for the 23-24 school year,” said Wayne Anderson, interim superintendent, at the start of the discussion after the presentation was over. “Once you have a balanced budget, then you can start adding back to your fund equity and helping that grow. That’s what the optimal is, if you can start to grow instead of taking money from it.”
Anderson added that he wanted the board to take a look at the intermediate school model and if that’s working, since the data shows that many parents take their students out of the district at that level because they don’t want their students to attend intermediate schools, he said.
Board president Sean Leavy commented that straying from the intermediate model would be a drastic change.
“When we built those intermediate schools, that set us on a path,” Leavy said. “We’re now at a place where our realities are changing. That’s a major shift in one school year.”
Anderson suggested different configurations such as a kindergarten through fifth grade school and then creating a middle school that would include grades six through eight.