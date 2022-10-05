Kolak Center
The Kolak Education Center is the home to School District of Beloit administration.

BELOIT—The Beloit School District, which was struggling with a $10.5 million budget deficit in October 2021, now has a proposed deficit of $5,997,669 for the 2022-23 school year.

Wendy LaPointe, finance director for the district, told the Beloit Daily News that this is a preliminary estimate and will change after the Department of Public Instruction issues the certification of general school aids on Oct. 15.