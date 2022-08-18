BELOIT- The Beloit School District recently shared a newsletter with information about the upcoming 2022-23 school year which includes information on back-to-school nights, online registration, school health information, student mental health and more.
Back-to-school nights will be Aug. 29 from 5—6:30 p.m. at Converse, Gaston, Hackett, Merrill, Robinson and Todd elementary schools. Aldrich, Cunningham, Fruzen and McNeel intermediate schools will have their back-to-school night Aug. 30 from 5—6:30 p.m.
Beloit Memorial High School’s night also will be Aug. 30 from 4—6 p.m.
Beloit Learning Academy’s night will be Sept. 1 and each family will have a one-on-one meeting, according to the newsletter.
The newsletter features information from Director of School Health Michelle Babillius for students regarding health and vaccinations.
Students entering Kindergarten will need several vaccinations like Varicella, MMR, Tdap and Polio, while students entering sixth grade will need the recent Tdap vaccine.
In general, parents or guardians should make sure students are up to date with their immunizations and make sure to complete the emergency medical/dental form in Skyward when registering their children.
The newsletter includes information from Executive Director of Pupil Services Michelle Beavers on anonymous bullying reporting, mental health and wellness resource guide and more. There is also a new Suicide & Crisis Lifeline that provides free and confidential support for those experiencing suicidal, mental or substance use crisis. Those in distress can call or text 988 or use the chat function at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is the new name for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline which has been available since 2005.
Families and/or guardians of students have the opportunity to repair or replace their student’s Google Chromebook before the school year begins. Families or guardians can contact their child’s school to request the replacement or repair.
Families are also being asked to complete a transportation application if their child is new to the district, requires busing for the first time, has a new home address or if the child has transferred to another school. The application can be viewed here.
At each school there will be bilingual home school liaisons to help facilitate communication between Spanish speaking families and students and school staff. There are Todos Unidos events to help families continue to progress for a student’s education experience too. The group has monthly meetings. Any questions can be directed to Bilingual Family Support Specialist Tulio Duran at tduran@sdb.k12.wi.us.