Beloit Memorial High School
BELOIT- The Beloit School District recently shared a newsletter with information about the upcoming 2022-23 school year which includes information on back-to-school nights, online registration, school health information, student mental health and more.

Back-to-school nights will be Aug. 29 from 5—6:30 p.m. at Converse, Gaston, Hackett, Merrill, Robinson and Todd elementary schools. Aldrich, Cunningham, Fruzen and McNeel intermediate schools will have their back-to-school night Aug. 30 from 5—6:30 p.m.