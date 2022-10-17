Willie Garrison at Beloit School District forum
Willie Garrison, finalist for the Beloit School District superintendent, speaks at a public community forum on Sept. 28.

 Sara Myers/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- The Beloit School District’s Board of Education has chosen Willie Garrison II as the next superintendent for the Beloit School District, according to a district news release issued Monday.

The board met in closed session on Oct. 11 to consider selecting the new superintended from the field of four finalists for the position. Garrison accepted the board’s offer of employment and contract negotiations have concluded.