BELOIT- The Beloit School District’s Board of Education has chosen Willie Garrison II as the next superintendent for the Beloit School District, according to a district news release issued Monday.
The board met in closed session on Oct. 11 to consider selecting the new superintended from the field of four finalists for the position. Garrison accepted the board’s offer of employment and contract negotiations have concluded.
The school district Human Resource Committee will meet Tuesday when there will be a vote on the recommendation to hire Garrison.
No information was released by the district about when Garrison will start his job in Beloit.
In a letter to families, School District of Beloit Board President Sean Leavy said the board is working to finalize the next steps so the board can welcome Garrison to the district.
Garrison was one of four finalists who participated in public forums with the community. The four finalists were Garrison, Brenda Lewis, Darrell Williams and Nita White.
Garrison has been in education since 2002. He began as a social studies teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools and has since served in positions at Clarke Street School, Pulaski High School, Hamilton High School in Milwaukee Public Schools and the Wauwatosa School District.
Since 2020, he has served as director of teaching and learning for the Brown Deer School District. In 2020, Garrison applied for superintendent of Brown Deer School District but was not chosen for the position.
Garrison has a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education from Oral Roberts University, a master of education from National Louis University and a doctorate of education from Concordia University.
At a public forum held in Beloit on Sept. 28, Garrison spoke about his background by handing out a document to all in the room that had a QR code that went to an extensive Powerpoint presentation on his personal and professional background. He spoke of his family, and how his oldest son is graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse soon.
Garrison spoke about how he believes in community engagement and structural leadership. During his time at Hamilton High School in Milwaukee Public Schools, he said he helped lower disciplines and suspensions at the school. Garrison also created the equity plan at Wauwatosa schools and helped increase AP enrollment to 100% at the schools.
WASB (Wisconsin Association of School Boards) Consultant Dan Nerad asked Garrison about his understanding of equity, inclusion and diversity. Garrison said equity is about students having what they need and also having the data to show that. He said at his current job he’s made sure to talk about equity from a relationship perspective, and to make sure it encompasses both students who are gifted and talented but also historically underrepresented.