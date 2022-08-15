Beloit Memorial High School
Beloit Memorial High School is shown in this file photo.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—In 2021, the communications/marketing department and information technology (IT) department at the School District of Beloit decided to start providing paid internships to high school students.

The district has worked with multiple business partners and community partners who are able to provide internships, job shadowing and co-op opportunities, and district officials thought they should offer that to their students, too.