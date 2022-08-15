BELOIT—In 2021, the communications/marketing department and information technology (IT) department at the School District of Beloit decided to start providing paid internships to high school students.
The district has worked with multiple business partners and community partners who are able to provide internships, job shadowing and co-op opportunities, and district officials thought they should offer that to their students, too.
The interns for the marketing/communication department came from BACH (Business, Art, Communication, Hospitality) Academy, while the IT interns came from PACMES (Public Service, Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing, Engineering and Science) Academy. Interns work five to seven hours a week and get paid $10 an hour.
“The two students we had in our most recent internship cycle were a tremendous help to us while we completed several projects over the summer,” said Jillian Porter, director of technology services for the district. “They were able to learn new skills while they completed tasks to fix, improve and upgrade technology for their teachers and fellow classmates.”
Porter adds that they are planning to have more IT interns and are currently coordinating with Brian Michels, technology instructor at Beloit Memorial High School, to help recruit students for the upcoming school year.
Brent Williams, network engineer at the district, said past interns have helped install new computer labs, aided in interactive panel installation and helped with troubleshooting tasks in IT. The IT interns also have helped set up the new MacBooks for teaching staff—a total of 705 laptops. Both IT interns are interested in technology and are looking forward to advancing their careers.
“We really do understand the importance of students having the opportunity to get real work experience in a field they’re interested in,” said Monica Krysztopa, chief of communications and marketing at the district. “I think that’s been a benefit for the students as well.”
Natalie Bosco, who graduated from Beloit Memorial in May, worked as an intern for communications from February through May 2022. The experience solidified her interest in the field and she will begin undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business this September where she will study marketing.
“I brought an intern in and she (Bosco) did a fabulous job for us on our social media, writing and connecting with our high school students and we saw a lot of benefit to that,” Krysztopa said.
Bosco said it was when she took her intro to marketing class in high school that the teacher introduced her to the internship program and encouraged her to apply. She enjoyed working with Krysztopa and Maria Acevedeo, the district’s community outreach liaison.
“We did a lot of graphic design and they taught me how to use certain programs for graphics and creating things that can relate to everyone,” Bosco said.
She was also taught how to use the program Blackboard to send messages to the whole district on district news. Bosco also said she enjoyed watching the communications team create posts, organize all their tasks and enjoyed the experience.
This past summer the communications department had a student filming a video highlighting Beloit Memorial High School and they’re hoping to release the video in a few weeks.
“One of the things in offering student internships is you need to be flexible,” Krysztopa said. “Because schoolwork comes first, right? Many of our students also have part-time jobs, or participate in sports or extracurricular activities. We were flexible enough to work with our students and their schedules.”
Beloit students who are interested in future internships can reach out to Deb Prowse, Beloit Memorial High School Academy Coach at dprowse@sdb.k12.wi.us.