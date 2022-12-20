BELOIT—The Beloit School District has launched its own podcast “SDB in the Spotlight.” The podcast’s first episode features an interview with Superintendent Willie Garrison, according to a district news release.
The weekly podcast will feature district leaders, staff, students, families, volunteers and community partners. Monica Krysztopa, chief of communications and marketing for the school district, and Maria Acevedo, community outreach liaison, will host the podcast.
“We are excited to have a weekly podcast highlighting news, announcements, events, sports updates and staff and student accomplishments,” Krysztopa said. “There are so many good things happening in our district and in our community, we wanted to create a communication outlet that is easily shared. Our podcast is just one of the many ways our district shares information and stays connected with our families and community.
The podcast will be released every Friday and is available on multiple streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcast and Google Podcast. The podcast also can be listened to on the district website at sdb.k12.wi.us/podcast.
“It’s important that our district continues to look at ways to build connections with students, families and community through new and innovative means,” Garrison said. “Our podcast allows us to do that. This podcast also aligns with our strategic plan and our engagement priority to enhance our outreach to our students, families, staff and community.”
Upcoming podcast episodes will be in Spanish.
“We wanted to ensure several of our podcasts are conducted in Spanish with topics relevant to our Spanish-speaking families,” Acevedo said. “As a district, we are committed to keeping our Spanish-speaking families connected and informed on what is happening in and around our district. Our goal is to host one or two monthly episodes in Spanish.”
Beloit Memorial High School senior Mason Jordan produces and edits the podcast. Jordan is an intern in the district marketing department.
“Producing the podcast allows me to share my technical skills,” Jordan said. “It’s also a cool experience to be a part of the district’s first podcast program as a high school student.”
Future podcast episodes will also feature weekly sports highlights from athletic and activities director Jon Dupuis. Dupuis wants to be able to share upcoming sports schedules, student-athlete highlights and insights from our coaching staff.