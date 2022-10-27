Kolak Center
The Kolak Education Center is the home to School District of Beloit administration.

BELOIT—The Beloit School District is facing a $4.4 million projected budet deficit for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Beloit School Board learned of the district’s financial outlook at a budget meeting Tuesday when Director of Finance Wendy LaPointe presented the projected deficit and tax levy information.