BELOIT—The Beloit School District is facing a $4.4 million projected budet deficit for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The Beloit School Board learned of the district’s financial outlook at a budget meeting Tuesday when Director of Finance Wendy LaPointe presented the projected deficit and tax levy information.
The projected tax levy this fiscal year is an all funds levy balance of $11,189,871 with a mill rate of $4.78.
“Coming to this year’s budget with Oct. 16 certification, our projected deficit will be $1.5 million less than anticipated,” LaPointe said during the meeting. “Bringing it to $4.4 million, leaving us with just under a $10 million fund balance and that’s through the use of $6.6 million in escrow funds.”
LaPointe and business services consultant Marc Duff presented the budget during a presentation Tuesday night.
The district will see an additional $754,175 of State General Aid. There is also an expense increase of $923,242 (previously $2.1 million in preliminary budget) to cover estimated Independent Charter School tuition.
The district’s budgets strategies included reducing staffing last school year by approximately 28 full time employees and also reducing department and school budgets and expenses. To aid the district they received $687,257 from Gov. Evers Gets Kids Ahead Funding and they have $6.6 million in ESSER funds available.
In regards to the tax levy impact, the mill rate has reduced from previous years. The 2022-23 all funds levy balance is $11,189,871 with a mill rate of $4.78 this year. In the 2021-22 year the all funds levy was $19,731,301 and a mill rate of $10.10. The 2020-21 school year saw an all funds levy of $17,585,022 and a mill rate of $10.10.
After the presentation, board members had many comments and questions on how to balance the budget.
Board member Amiee Leavy asked about how the district can improve the student/teacher ratio. Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson had some thoughts on how to improve the budget.
“I do think one of the things you’re going to have to take a look at in order to balance the budgets, is take a look at class size,” Anderson said. “I think that that is something you’re going to take a look at so that you can determine a third way to save on personnel costs.”
Board member Megan Millers made a comment about the need to fund special education more, as the district is now reaching into their savings to help.
“I just want to take a moment to point out that at the state level, we are underfunded,” Miller said. “There was some work done last year, but our state has not been able to adequately fully fund special education. We’re taking out our savings account to fully fund special education, which as a special education teacher, I want to speak on how important that is. It’s an actual equity issue that is important that every child registered is provided their free, appropriate public education.”