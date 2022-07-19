BELOIT—In light of recent mass shooting events that resulted in the deaths of young children in Uvalde, Texas, the Beloit School Board took time to showcase its current safety and security procedures during at its meeting Tuesday night.
Ryan Turner, the school safety and security coordinator for the School District of Beloit gave an update about current security and safety protocol at the district. Turner also spoke about what’s coming up in terms of safety training in the fall as they prepare for the fall school year.
During the presentation, Turner talked about secure front entrances at all district schools, expanded access control, camera coverage at school properties, staff training in partnership with Beloit police and reviewing and updating threat assessment programs.
“Currently, each school has a front entrance vestibule and all buildings have a controlled access to the front entryway of the building,” Turner said. “Meaning any time a visitor comes up to the door they have to ring the video doorbell and state their businesses before they’re allowed to come inside.”
Turner also spoke about the protocol for when visitors come to visit district buildings. He said that any visitor must present a government issued ID and has to sign in through the visitor management system the district has in place.
Board member Amiee Leavy asked what protocol there is for visitors who do not have a government issued ID, and Turner said he is working to define exactly what another option would be for a visitor without proper ID.
He also talked about plans to review and update the district threat assessment protocols.
“We have a process that we use to investigate and determine the severity and credibility of a threat received (by the district),” Turner said. “Once the assessment is complete we put interventions and other safeguards in place.”
Turner said in his presentation that he is currently gearing up to host emergency management consultants who provide the staff multi-hazard emergency planning. The consultant will demonstrate using a mock emergency response scenario.
District staff will also attend a presentation on school safety and workplace violence.
“I’m going to speak to them about behaviors that a student or an individual may exhibit,” he said.
Amiee Leavy also asked if key fobs could be provided to substitute educators or what the protocol would be for a substitute teacher who may just be taking over a classroom for one day. Turner told Leavy he would have to get back to her on exactly how that is handled at each district building.
School Board President Sean Leavy spoke at length about the importance of school safety during these times in the U.S. following multiple mass shootings at schools and in places such as parade events or a grocery store.
“Today, we’ve had our community leaders in our district present what our safety and security plans are and what we are continuing to do,” Leavy said. “I’m also a professional education. From ‘95 with Columbine to what we just had with Uvalde. In my personal career, I’ve taken a gun from a kid in school. School safety is a concern for all of us.”