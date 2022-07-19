Kolak Center
Buy Now

The Kolak Education Center is the home to School District of Beloit administration.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—In light of recent mass shooting events that resulted in the deaths of young children in Uvalde, Texas, the Beloit School Board took time to showcase its current safety and security procedures during at its meeting Tuesday night.

Ryan Turner, the school safety and security coordinator for the School District of Beloit gave an update about current security and safety protocol at the district. Turner also spoke about what’s coming up in terms of safety training in the fall as they prepare for the fall school year.