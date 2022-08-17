BELOIT—Spectators at School District of Beloit athletic events no longer will be allowed to bring backpacks and bags inside school facilities, according to new safety rules being initiated.
The new Beloit school district athletic director, John Dupuis, presented some changes to the athletic events starting this fall and shared them with the school board on Tuesday.
Dupuis also said that there will be no entry after the start of halftime/intermission and re-entry will not be allowed once an individual leaves the sporting event. Spectators also must wear their admission band at all times during sporting events.
Athletes also must keep their bags and/or backpacks in the locker room or on the bus during the athletic event.
This information can be found on the district website at sdb.k12.wi.us under Beloit Memorial High School, then go to Athletics & Activities, and then click on 2022-2023 Sports Schedules.
Other changes the district hopes to make at student sports events include adding enter and exit lanes to the concession areas and pivoting to buying tickets 100% online.
As a new employee, Dupuis said he has met with multiple stakeholders and district employees to become more acclimated with the district. He has looked through documents on athletic rules and expectations at home games, and he has been in touch with Beloit police. Dupuis said police officers will be present at games when the district feels their presence is necessary.
“My overall goal and our team’s goal is to create a safe environment where our community, our parents and our students can come, be safe and be positive, have fun and just experience the overall high school environment,” Dupuis said.
Safety and security
The district’s safety and security coordinator Ryan Turner also presented some updates on numerous projects the department has been working on.
After a question from board member Amiee Leavy on substitute teacher access to the facilities during a daily substitute position, Turner told Leavy that the district is developing a plan so substitute teachers will have access to key fobs for recess and other activities during the school day.
The exterior access control at Beloit Memorial High School is going through an upgrade, while the Beloit Police Department was recently given multiple district key fobs in case of an emergency situation where an officer needs access to the buildings, Turner said. These fobs will be stored in police vehicles, Turner added.
Turner also talked about the district staff training opportunities where staff can meet the district security resource officers. The security team is also working to update emergency plans for all school buildings with the start of the school year around the corner on Sept. 1.
The district is also continuing to recruit security officers and Turner said he hopes to maintain a strong security officer pool for the multiple schools in the district.