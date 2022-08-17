Beloit Memorial High School
Buy Now

Beloit Memorial High School is seen in this photo.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—Spectators at School District of Beloit athletic events no longer will be allowed to bring backpacks and bags inside school facilities, according to new safety rules being initiated.

The new Beloit school district athletic director, John Dupuis, presented some changes to the athletic events starting this fall and shared them with the school board on Tuesday.