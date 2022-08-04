Beloit Memorial High School (copy)
BELOIT- The Beloit School District has 89 open positions as the new school year approaches, and the shortage of educators in not something that is unique to Beloit.

Beloit School District’s executive director of human resources Dianelis “Didi” Almendares told the Daily News the vacant teaching positions include 24 openings at the middle school level and 17 openings at the high school level. All open positions can be seen at www.applitrack.com/sdb/onlineapp.