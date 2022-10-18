BELOIT—Beloit School District is bringing back a laundry service for students called Loads2Success this November and students from the Special Education program will be performing the service.

The free laundry service program originally started in 2017, but was put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. Melissa Beavers, executive director of pupil services at the district, said they are rebranding the service Nov. 9. The program will be at two locations: Beloit Memorial High School and Beloit Learning Academy.