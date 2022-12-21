Beloit School Board with new superintendent Willie Garrison
BELOIT—The Beloit School District’s ad hoc referendum committee has recommended the district go for both operating and capital referendums in the spring election.

Committee chair Clinton Anderson presented the recommendation Tuesday to the Beloit School Board.