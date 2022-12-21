The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.
BELOIT—The Beloit School District’s ad hoc referendum committee has recommended the district go for both operating and capital referendums in the spring election.
Committee chair Clinton Anderson presented the recommendation Tuesday to the Beloit School Board.
“Over the last several weeks, our referendum committee has met to discuss the possibility of going to referendum,” Anderson told the board. ”Based on a lot of dialogue and discussion, the committee voted 11-1, suggesting we go to both an operating and a capital referendum.”
Superintendent Willie Garrison told the board Tuesday night that the one no vote favored going for a capital referendum only.
Anderson added that it is now up to the board to pick the language of the referendum, amount they want to request and other details for the referendum questions.
Board member Amiee Leavy thanked staff for providing information during the multiple meetings.
“There’s still a lot to be done in between,” School Board President Sean Leavy said, in reference to the referendum language that now has to be put together.
The board will still need to decide if the district should go to referendum.
At the previous ad hoc referendum committee meeting Monday night Garrison noted that the district has identified a little over $18 million in facility projects in total.
Luke Butz, director of facilities spoke on projects that needed financial help including roofing and HVAC upgrades. Butz said they have a $15 million budget for HVAC and are also verifying financial information for buildings, high school grounds and athletic improvements that would include a reconfiguration of Fourth Street in front of Beloit Memorial High School. Those athletic improvements include synthetic turf for the football field.
Theresa Morateck, executive director of teaching, learning and equity, spoke at the committee meeting on how the district’s strategic plan aligns with their tasks on planning out their curriculum cycle at all the schools in the district.
Their tasks are divided into multiple sections—one focusing on social, emotional and behavioral needs and the other section being academic achievement. Some bigger items that would need financial assistance include a math curriculum adoption grades K-8.
Marketing for referendum needs
Monica Krysztopa, chief of communications and marketing at the district, presented marketing information regarding sharing information on the upcoming referendum.
Krysztopa spoke about different costs for the proposed marketing budget which includes $5,000 to $25,00 for traditional advertising; $5,000 to $15,000 for print production; and $9,000 to $54,000 for direct mail which include print production and postage.
“I looked at several different avenues that are used in communicating referendum materials and advertising traditionally could go anywhere from $5,000-25,000,” Krysztopa said. “Print production, paper costs have risen exponentially.”
She added that this tentative proposed budget is brought to the board for review and not approval Tuesday night.