BELOIT- The Beloit School District presented its fund balance policy and discussed facility projects in need of funding at its latest ad hoc referendum committee meeting Wednesday.
Committee members received information on financial challenges that the district currently faces. This includes declining student enrollment which is at an estimated three-year loss of 1,276 students; a declining fund balance from $20.4 million to $9.8 million in two years; and ESSER federal funding expiring in September 2024.
Fund BalanceThe district’s business services consultant Marc Duff presented fund balance information to the committee.
“Most districts shoot for about a 20% fund balance and above,” Duff said. “The ultimate goal is to avoid short term cash borrowing. The fund balance should generally be in a range of 14 to 25%.”
Duff and Lisa Voisin of Baird Public Finance presented a chart on the history fund balances starting from the 2019-2020 school year to the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Each year was broken down from revenues, expenditures, surplus or deficit, year end fund balance and % of expenditures.
Historical Fund Balance:School Year: 2019-2020
Revenues: $88,009,741
Expenditures: $84,833,862
Surplus: $3,175,879
Year End Fund Balance: $20,341,939
% of Expenditures: 24%
Year: 2020-21
Revenues: $91,731,007
Expenditures: $91,612,568
Surplus: $118,439
Year End Fund Balance: $20,460,378
% of Expenditures: 22%
Year: 2021-22
Revenues: $93,739,339
Expenditures: $99,972,367
Deficit: -$6,233,028
Year End balance: $14,227,350
% of Expenditures: 14%
Year: 2022-23
Revenues: $95,071,749
Expenditures: $99,478,529
Deficit: -4,406,781
Year End Fund Balance: $9,820,000
% of Expenditures: 10%
Year 2023-24
Revenues: $102,785,554
Expenditures: $112,232,221
Deficit: -$9,446,666
Year end fund balance: $0?
All data for 2022-23 school year and 2023-24 is only an estimate, and the deficit for the 2021-22 school year is also an estimation.
Ad Hoc Committee considerationsFor the April 2023 referendum, the district is asking for help to restore fund balance and academic initiatives, and address immediate facility needs.
Those needs include reconfiguration of Fourth Street; installation of synthetic turf on BMHS football field; options for the entrance to the football field; and other athletic field improvements at the high schoolv.
Specifically, other facility improvement projects include a boiler replacement and pumping systems improvements with a project budget of $1,768,725; and classroom unit ventilator replacements with a project budget of $1,786,050.
Committee questionsCommittee co-chair Mark Rand asked about ESSER funds.
“Is the thought process that when disaster funds go away in 2024, the state is going to come back to the table with an increase?” Rand asked. “Does anyone have any ideas about that?”
Chair Clinton Anderson, who was recently elected to represent the 45th Assembly district shared what he knew about the process.
“The governor is going to likely have a preliminary budget released in January, early February, but then the government, the Republican side will take a crack at it and then send it back,” Anderson said. “It’s better that we just assume that we’re not getting an increase and, unfortunately, almost prepare for a potential decrease. We might get some compromise, but we don’t know.”
Later in the event committee member Otis Johnson shared his thoughts on the chances of the referendum passing, in his opinion.
“Looking at everything we’ve looked at so far, I think we need to plan on, ‘no,’” Johnson said. “We need to focus on this not passing, even if we went to a referendum. The biggest reason I’ve heard for (leaving), since Act 10 passed and school choice became a thing, is behaviors in the classroom. That’s the structural issue.”
Johnson added that the committee should focus on doing the best to keep the kids they have and not hoping that those who left return, which he deems unlikely.
School board vice president Megan Miller responded to Johnson’s comment.
“Our business in the school district of Beloit, like our bottom line, is, although the focus of the conversation has been on charts, looking at dollars and cents, it’s about services to the children in our community,” Miller said. “What those open enrollment numbers tell me is that we need to do more and not less for the kids that we have.”
Marc Perry responded to Miller’s comments.
“I think we’re all here because we care about the district and the kids,” Perry said. “My whole thing is I just want to make sure we know what the dollar amount needs to be and what the task is. I do think we can get this passed. But we can’t get in this room and get adversarial with each other because Beloit is too small and there’s not a whole lot of external support and if we’re not on the same page with each other, this isn’t going to work.”