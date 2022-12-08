Kolak Center
Buy Now

The Kolak Education Center is the home to School District of Beloit administration.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- The Beloit School District presented its fund balance policy and discussed facility projects in need of funding at its latest ad hoc referendum committee meeting Wednesday.

Committee members received information on financial challenges that the district currently faces. This includes declining student enrollment which is at an estimated three-year loss of 1,276 students; a declining fund balance from $20.4 million to $9.8 million in two years; and ESSER federal funding expiring in September 2024.