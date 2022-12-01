BELOIT- The first Beloit School District ad hoc referendum committee meeting was held Wednesday when the chair and co-chair of the committee was named.
The committee members were approved by the board in a Nov. 27 meeting. Committee members include Beloit School District staff, community members, local business owners and others.
During the meeting board vice president Megan Miller nominated Clinton Anderson for committee chair and Mark Rand for co-chair. Both men accepted and the whole committee unanimously voted to approve the two men to their respective roles.
Clinton Anderson was recently elected state representative for the 45th Assembly District and is a member of the Beloit City Council. Clinton Anderson’s brother, Spencer Anderson, is a member of the Beloit School Board. Spencer Anderson was absent from the meeting Wednesday.
Mark Rand is CEO of the Stateline Boys & Girls Club.
Most of the meeting revolved around a presentation by Baird Public Finance on important financial information. During the presentation Lisa Voisin explained the district’s financial situation.
For the 2022-23 Beloit School Tax Levy, the revenue limit is $129,412; the community service fund is $50,000; the referendum debt is $11,010,450 and the total tax levy is $11,189,871.
Voisin also said during the presentation that the district has managed to pay off debt from 2012 in the last 11 years. A debt that she said would usually take 20 years to pay off.
Voisin also spoke on the tax rate and how it varied over the years. In the 2017-2018 school year the rate was $11.54; in 2018-2019 the rate was $11.43; in 2019-2020 the rate was $10.30; in 2020-21 the rate was $10.10; in 2021-22 the rate was $10.10 and in 2022-23 it is $4.78.
Around 82% of districts in Wisconsin have asked for more operational dollars, Voisin said. And around 70% have been successful, she added. Miller added to the conversation that 80% of school referendums in the state have been approved by voters.
“We also have heard Miss Voison talk about the fiscal responsibility that the district has shown and despite that we find ourselves in the position that we are in and the reason that I like to point out that we have a $6.6 billion budget surplus at the state level right there up in Madison,” Miller said. “The reason that I point that out is sometimes you’re doing your best right, but the game is fixed.”
Superintendent Willie Garrison said that although district officials spoke mostly about an operational referendum, they would also spend time talking about a possible capital referendum.
Committee member Marc Perry asked if they would need to have two referendums after the presentation, which board member Amiee Leavy replied to Perry to “think of it more like a two-phase plan.”
Perry also asked about any projections on student loss for the next school year. Garrison said he doesn’t have a whole response for that but they want all students to come back to the district.
The committee decided to have their next meeting on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Kolak Education Center at 1500 4th St. in Beloit.
In its “next steps” document in BoardDocs, it is noted that the committee still needs to decide what type of referendum to go for, term of referendum, amount to ask for, purpose language that will be developed with Lisa Voisin and Kevin Mullen, and review ballot language.
Before Jan. 24, 2023, there will need to be a formal board resolution to go to referendum. Garrison mentioned that during the meeting though the question needs to be sent to the board by Jan. 24, they cannot wait until then because legal specialists and more will need to look at the question before that step.
When the resolution is adopted, there should be a 10-week community informational campaign, the document states.