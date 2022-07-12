BELOIT- A superintendent designee has been chosen as the School District of Beloit Board of Education continues to search for an interim superintendent, and a permanent superintendent.
Theresa Morateck, the executive director of teaching, learning and equity, has been named superintendent designee as the board continues to search for an interim superintendent, school board President Sean Leavy said in a letter to families in the school district.
“We are confident in her leadership abilities and acknowledge her dedication to continuing to work collaboratively with district staff and the board of education during this time,” Leavy said in the letter. “The work and progress that has been initiated over the last two years will continue to move forward.”
Leavy’s letter to families updated them on the board’s progress so far, including when the board plan to hire an interim superintendent and then a permanent superintendent.
In the letter, Leavy said families feedback and input will be sought in the form of focus groups and community forums.
The board plans to have an interim superintendent by the beginning of August, the letter states. This person will help the district through the summer and the start of the new school year, Leavy said. The board’s goal is to have a superintendent by October.
“However, we will take out time to do this work well,” Leavy said, in the letter. “We are searching for the best candidate to lead and grow our district with the academic, social and emotional success of each and every student as a priority.”