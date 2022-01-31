BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will resume discussion about a potential referendum to be placed on the April 2023 ballot and the tactics to assist with passage at its Tuesday evening meeting.
A potential referendum has been mentioned at previous meetings as the district faces a $10.5 million budget deficit for this school year and potentially higher deficits in subsequent years if no changes are made.
“It is the board’s job to hear and explore all options. Now more than ever it should be clear to the community that we need to invest in our children. We will look at where we can cut and where we can grow until we find the right answer for the students and the community,” said Board of Education President Megan Miller.
The presentation titled “School District of Beloit Referendum 101” by Baird Public Finance Managing Director Lisa Voisin includes information on two different types of referenda—a debt referendum for large capital projects and operational referendums. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. The presentation is expected to be an hour long.
November has historically seen the highest passage rates for all referenda question types.
In the Beloit School District the mill rate will be $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner with a $100,000 home would pay $1,010 in school district taxes for the year. Taxpayers will pay the same as last year when the mill rate was also $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Beloit’s mill rate of $10.10 is higher than Janesville’s $8.75; Beloit Turner’s $8.90; and Middleton-Cross Plains $9.95. However, it is lower than Madison Metropolitan’s $11.40; Sun Prairie Area’s $11.61; and Verona Area’s $12.64, according to online board documents.
Beloit’s two past referenda were approved by voters. In 1992 voters approved a $26,275,000 referendum question and in 2012 voters approve a $70,000,000 question. From 2018 to 2020 districts which passed referendums have included Madison Metro, Janesville, Sun Prairie, Middleton Cross Plains and Beloit Turner.
If the board pursues a referendum the next steps would be to find an architect, a survey company and possibly a board subcommittee and community advisory committee. The district’s future budget forecast and facility needs will need to be reviewed.
With strategic planning in the spring and a potential facilities survey in the fall, a potential date for the referendum to appear on the ballot would be April of 2023.
The board also will hear a presentation from School Perceptions’ Rob DeMeuse. School Perceptions is an independent, Wisconsin-based education research firm that has conducted more than 10,000 staff, student, and parent surveys for school improvement and helped more than 825 districts navigate the strategic planning and referendum planning process, according to the presentation in online board documents.
It recommended a community survey to educate community members on the needs of the district, to gather data, establish the tax tolerance associated with potential projects and to decide if/when a referendum should take place as well as collecting overall satisfaction metrics. The survey is proposed to take place this spring.
The presentation materials stated people are more likely to support a plan if they understand it and have a voice in creating it. The survey would be mailed to every household.