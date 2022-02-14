BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will be discussing potential budget reductions and a possible referendum at its meeting on Tuesday set for 7 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1633 Keeler Ave.
Superintendent Dan Keyser’s report to the board will include some key facts conveyed in earlier meetings including how student enrollment has been dropping while staffing has been consistent, according to online board documents.
In 2016-2017, for example, there were 6,943 students and 574.27 full-time staff members. In 2020-2021, there are 5,923 students and 578.70 full time staff members. The loss of students has resulted in roughly $10 million less in total student aid for the district.
By the end of January the plan is to finalize the master facilities planning team and by the end of February administration will present 2022-2023 budget reduction proposals to the board. In late March the board will determine if a referendum is an option.
Later in the meeting Board President Megan Miller and Keyser will lead a discussion on the information shared at the Feb. 1 board meeting from Baird and School Perceptions regarding referendums and the district budget strategy.
A potential referendum has been mentioned at previous meetings as the district faces a $10.5 million budget deficit for this school year and potentially higher deficits are projected in subsequent years if no changes are made.
If the board pursues a referendum the next steps would be to find an architect, a survey company and possibly a board subcommittee and community advisory committee. The district’s future budget forecast and facility needs will have to be reviewed.
With strategic planning in the spring and a potential facilities survey in the fall, a potential date for the referendum to appear on the ballot would be April of 2023.
As administration explores budget possibilities, the board has hired Battelle for Kids to create and develop the district’s strategic plan with the engagement of the superintendent, students, families, staff, community leaders, business leaders, advocates and partners. The strategic planning process will begin with five community visioning sessions led by Battelle for Kids beginning on Feb. 21 and concluding on Feb. 24.
For continued updates regarding the strategic plan for the School District of Beloit, a webpage is available on the district’s website under the Board of Education and under the Superintendent’s page at www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Page/5317.