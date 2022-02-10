BELOIT—The Beloit School Board hired Battelle for Kids to create and develop the district’s strategic plan with the engagement of the superintendent, students, families, staff, community leaders, business leaders, advocates and partners.
The strategic planning process will begin with five community visioning sessions led by Battelle for Kids beginning on Feb. 21 and concluding on Feb. 24.
Battelle for Kids strategic planning process includes establishing a bold vision with enduring impact and centering on authentic stakeholder engagement. This process will elevate student, educator, and community voices and is based on a systems approach that drives equitable and diverse 21st century learning, according to a press release from the Beloit School District.
“Community involvement in our strategic planning process is integral to the success of our District,” said Megan Miller Board President. “Battelle for Kids will ensure that everyone has a voice and will be able to share ideas and strategies and provide input on the priorities and goals for the district.”
Miller added that anyone unable to attend a visioning session can still participate in the strategic planning process by completing a community survey which is available in English and Spanish.
“We made sure the link was accessible through the district’s website and on all school websites. The link is also provided on flyers that were shared with school district families, students, staff, community partners and advocates, as well as our civic and business partners,” she said.
“Working together, we can create a strategic plan that drives the district forward with academic success and well-being for our students, staff and community. When our school district thrives, the community thrives,” said Superintendent Dan Keyser. “I am looking forward to collaborating with all our stakeholders.”
For continued updates regarding the strategic plan for the School District of Beloit, a webpage is available on the district’s website under the Board of Education and under the Superintendent’s page at www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Page/5317.
Dates, times and locations of community visioning sessions are as follows:
Monday, Feb. 21 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E. Grand Ave. from 4—5:30 p.m. and at Welty Environmental Center, 1201 Big Hill Road from 6:30—8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St. from 4—5:30 p.m. and at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. from 6:30—8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24 will feature a virtual visioning session from 6:30—8 p.m. at https://zoom.us/j/96558977623#success.
There is also a community survey with the English version at https://app.meet.ps/attendee/sdbcommunity#surveys and the Spanish version at https://app.meet.ps/attendee/sdbesp#surveys.