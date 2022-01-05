BELOIT—The Beloit School Board discussed how to include public input into its decision whether to continue with school resource officers (SROs) in the district as well as other high interest topics at its Tuesday evening board meeting. The district’s current contract for SROs will expire on July 31.
After much discussion, board member Amiee Leavy made a motion to schedule a community listening session on the SRO memorandum of understanding between the third week of February and the third week of March, and board member Allison Semrau seconded it.
Leavy, board President Megan Miller, Treasurer Gregg Schneider, member Joyce Ruff and Semrau voted in favor of the motion and Vice President Sean Leavy voted against it.
Board member Spencer Anderson was absent.
The discussion on public input in general kicked off with Amiee Leavy saying it would be appropriate to have listening sessions with the community, once a term or quarter so the community knows what to expect and engagement is normalized. She said the dates should be established on an annual basis and the topics announced as the date approaches.
“I don’t fear we will ever run out of topics that our community would like to share their opinion on, which is a great thing,” she said.
However, Vice President Sean Leavy raised some concerns about reigning in the time so the meeting doesn’t go all night and ensuring it is productive. He said the board shouldn’t make decisions more difficult by the forum in which they are discussed. Conversations that are poorly handled can have disastrous outcomes in the community. He said some of the district’s last hearings and forums in the past have all been at crisis points.
He said there is already a process where issues are discussed in committee, and then there is public comment time before the board decision. For items of higher interest, Sean Leavy said the board president speaking with the media prior to the committee meetings and alerting the community of public comment opportunities during the regular meetings might be sufficient. The regular pattern of meetings, he said, is important so the conversation is not so reactionary and conversations centers around the education of children.
Sean Leavy also raised concerns about planned listening sessions about the district’s strategic planning this early spring and a separate SRO listening session being held around the same time period is a lot of meetings.
Board member Allison Semrau said there is room for both types of listening sessions as strategic planning and SROs are totally separate issues. She said the community needs to have some sort of floor to raise its questions and concerns such as in a listening session.
Miller said any listening session will have an educational piece, an open floor for people to speak and a determined course of follow-up.
Miller said the public has expressed some interest in meetings on Sunday afternoon, when many people are free to attend.
Keyser said the contract would renew as it is if no action is taken in March.
There are three SROs that the City of Beloit Police Department provides to the School District of Beloit. According to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Beloit Police Department and the School District of Beloit, the SRO program cost the district $256,985 for the 2020-2021 school year. The 4-year contract is set to expire after the 2021-2022 school year.