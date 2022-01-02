BELOIT—The Beloit School Board will discuss financial priorities including a possible referendum, staffing, right-sizing the district and other options at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
The meeting will kick off with Superintendent Dan Keyser providing an update on budget priority planning. The district faces a potential $10.5 million budget shortfall for 2021-2022, due primarily to declining enrollment, rising costs and increasing equalized value.
According to online documents the 2022—2023 budget shortfall increases to $12 million and the 2023—2024 projected budget shortfall increases to $14 million if everything remains the same.
The district’s current overall budget is $102,562,709; its operational budget is $36,753,439; and its staff salary and benefits are $65,809,270.
The Board of Education’s identified budget priorities include: retention of staff; district support for extended student trips; diversifying staff; equity and diversity initiatives; outside engagement; controlling expenditures; controlling revenue; and infrastructure.
When asked if closing buildings or laying off staff is an option, Board President Megan Miller said it’s not on the table this year, but all options will be discussed in the future. Miller said options could be a referendum, changing or cutting programs, or reducing staff through attrition. Ultimately, Miller said the strategic plan will drive what the budget priorities are.
“One of the key purposes of having a strategic plan is to align spending to goals. It’s too early to know what those scenarios will be,” Miller said. “We have to see what the community and the strategic plan holds for us.”
Under the first priority listed in documents—staff retention—it listed a Beloit Education Association longevity proposal, an alternative longevity proposal for benefits and/or salary and a compensation study for all employee groups.
Under the equity and diversity priority, it listed a new position of executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Under controlling expenditures it listed “right-sizing” of the district, class size and employee insurance benefits.
When controlling revenue the documents included options such as a referendum.