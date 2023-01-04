BELOIT- The Beloit School Board unanimously voted on Tuesday to develop at least one referendum question for the April ballot.
The school district had developed two draft referendum questions for the board to go over that were shared in BoardDocs.
The two questions were: “Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: building infrastructure improvements, including HVAC updates, school safety upgrades, roofing and athletic facility improvements at the high school; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
The second question was: “Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $14,000,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including technology, curriculum and instructional materials, and social and emotional behavioral programs?”
The cost behind the first question for a facility referendum was broken down into four parts. The $18 million encompasses providing HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) at Beloit Memorial High School for an estimated $15,000,000; safety reconfiguration of Fourth Street for an estimated $1,000,000; Jacobson Complex accessibility and safety improvements for an estimated $750,000; and Jacobson Field improvements for an estimated $1,250,000.
Question 2 has an estimated total cost of $14,000,000. This is broken down into two parts: first, sustain current programming including social, emotional, behavioral and academic achievement for an estimated $6,700,00; and replenish fund balance for an estimated $7,300,000.
With these options, the estimated 2023-24 mill rate would be $4.78 and the estimated new tax levy would be $15, 400,000 and the debt payment (tax levy) would be estimated at $1,400,000 per year.
The Beloit School District created an ad hoc referendum committee in November, which ultimately recommended pursuing a referendum for the district. During Tuesday’s meeting, Kevin Mullen from Baird Financial and the district’s business service specialist Marc Duff spoke about the previous ad hoc committee meetings and what the committee learned about the district before making the decision to recommend pursuing both an operational and a capital referendum question.
Mullen and Duff recapped information shared at the meetings which included a three-year loss of 1,276 students; an estimated two-year loss of over $10 million; $0 per pupil increase in allowed revenue over the past two years; and ESSER federal funding that expires in September 2024.
Board member Amiee Leavy had questions on the wording of the draft language, specifically why the draft said “non-recurring purposes” in the second operational question. Mullen clarified that non-recurring can be for a set amount of time, for example, three years.
The board will still have to decide the referendum language for the referendum question. Superintendent Willie Garrison said that the main goal of the meeting on Tuesday was to decide if the district should go to referendum or not, and details of referendum questions and language would be decided at a future meeting.
Leavy brought up the idea to have a special meeting to talk more about referendum language, but no meeting is planned as of yet.