BELOIT- The School District of Beloit may have to reduce the number of staff members it employs in order to bring its budget into line.
That was the discussion during a meeting of the Beloit School Board Tuesday night.
In January 2022, the Daily News reported that student enrollment has declined in the district as staffing remains steady.
Last year the school district cut 28 staff positions and former Superintendent Dan Keyser proposed that buildings in the disctrict reduce their budgets by 10%.
”We’ve done that as well. However, there are other areas where our expenses go up like our health insurance,” said Wendy LaPointe, finance director of the district, during the meeting.
It was reported in September that the district’s student enrollment count was 5,146 on the Third Friday Count. In the 2020-2021 school year there were 5,923 students in the district.
This district’s total number of employees for the 2022-23 school year is 877 (as of Oct. 26), and in the last school year, 2021-2022, there was a total of 948 employees.
There are 459 teachers this school year, and previously there were 498 teachers in the 2021-22 district.
Didi Almendares, executive director of human resources for the district said there are currently 43 openings in the district.
“We don’t know that (student enrollment drop) until we do our counts right after school starts and we see who has enrolled in and who has transferred out of our district,” Almendares told the Daily News. “At that point, we were staffed as anticipated based on the numbers we had from previous counts.”
She adds that under the new leadership of newly appointed superintendent Willie Garrison, the district will be exploring strategies to maximize on its current staffing and maintain the capacity to welcome any increase in enrollment in the future.
At the meeting Tuesday, LaPointe spoke about how losing students drastically affects the budget process. She said that the district gets about $10,000 per student and when they lose 1,000 students, they should be looking to make $10 million in cuts.
Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson spoke on ideas he has on balancing the budget which includes cutting staff.
“To balance the budget tonight, we would need to cut about 56 staff,” Anderson said. Later he added: “Take a look at the various options. Of course, personnel is the largest cost factor. Take a look at the positions we lost through attrition. Do we need to add those back and remove staff from different areas? It’s a long tedious process, but I think in the end it will get a beneficial result. “
Board member Megan Miller did not think cutting staff would be the right solution for balancing the budget.
“Losing 56 staff members would be catastrophic,” Miller said. “In my singular opinion, to the well-being and education of our kids.”
Board member Amiee Leavy asked if a staffing study done by company Evergreen identified any duplication of services within roles in the district. Anderson said that was not the case. LaPointe did point out that one thing senior leadership is starting to do is look at resignations in the district and discuss which positions need to be filled and which positions have been open for a long period of time.
In an email to the Daily News, Almendares commented on the discussion between board members on staffing at the meeting.
“I know when we spoke I stated we would look at attrition, but were not currently considering any reduction in staff,” Almendares told the Daily News via email. “Conversations concerning the budget are fluid and will continue to evolve throughout the school year.”