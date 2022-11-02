The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.
The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.
BELOIT - The Beloit School Board is discussing possibly placing a referendum question on the ballot in April of 2023.
On Tuesday, school board president Sean Leavy said the board is looking at opportunities to go to referendum after a district budget presentation indicated a $4.4 million deficit for the district. Leavy said language for a referendum question could be ready by Jan. 3. The board also will need to talk more about creating an ad hoc committee that would create the language for the spring ballot, he said.
“I think it's imperative that we put forward a logical budget,” board member Megan Miller said. “We have a phenomenal strategic plan that is geared toward maintaining staff levels and services to our students that are absolutely necessary."
Interim superintendent Wayne Anderson said in order to have a referendum question on the spring ballot, language has to be finalized and approved no later than Jan. 3. Incoming superintendent Willie Garrison said the board also needs to deliver something to the legal team before Jan. 3.
Board member Amiee Leavy supported a motion to move forward with creating an ad hoc committee to study the referendum and to bring forward suggested referenda questions to the board.
But, board president Sean Leavy said more time was needed in planning the referendum before approving the committee.
Amiee Leavy's motion failed with the majority of the board agreeing with Sean Leavy.
The board also discussed the current Intermediate School Model, which many community members have been dissatisfied with, according to Sean Leavy.
“This is the first conversation that we've had about making the shift,” Sean Leavy said. “So, we wanted to make sure it was put on the agenda for board members to express themselves."
Miller, who has a child attending Fruzen Intermediate School, said she’s thankful for her daughter’s opportunity to attend and it's been nothing but positive for her family. But, with what she’s heard from the community and what the board has seen in enrollment numbers, she said it's a strong indicator the district should move to a different model.
“I think that we have to hear from families, principals, and the leadership ... from elementary all the way up through the high schools about what that might look like,” she said.
Board member J’Juan Winfield said his children were not prepared for the switch from intermediate to high school. Winfield agrees with Miller that they need to research what they need to do as a district to get back on track.
Incoming superintendent Garrison said there needs to be conversation with the whole community and with the teaching and learning department.
President Sean Leavy also said there’s lots of things happening and it's important to maintain the satisfaction of families and if they have a preferable model that they’re not left out of the conversation.
During the meeting the board also approved a short term borrowing agreement to meet possible short term cash needs. The amount would not exceed $7 million. Wendy LaPointe, director of finance for the district, explained that the district may face gaps in November and she wants to be prepared this year to dip into a fund balance if they have to.
The Tuesday meeting was also the last meeting for interim superintendent Wayne Anderson. Anderson thanked the board and administration for having him during this transition time and said the transition meetings between him and Garrison have gone smoothly.
Garrison will start Nov. 14 as the new district superintendent.