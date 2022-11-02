BELOIT - The Beloit School Board is discussing possibly placing a referendum question on the ballot in April of 2023.

On Tuesday, school board president Sean Leavy said the board is looking at opportunities to go to referendum after a district budget presentation indicated a $4.4 million deficit for the district. Leavy said language for a referendum question could be ready by Jan. 3. The board also will need to talk more about creating an ad hoc committee that would create the language for the spring ballot, he said.