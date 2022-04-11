BELOIT—The Beloit School Board is working with the company School Perceptions to do a community survey to see if a referendum would be viable for the community.
“I think people see that word and they’ll be like, ‘We’re going to referendum,’’’ said Megan Miller, Beloit School Board president. “Nobody’s going to the referendum. The process for school districts that are considering referendums is that they have a facilities plan done and they have a community survey on that.”
Miller added that if the survey has positive results to a referendum, the board would consider whether or not to move forward in that direction.
Rob DeMuse from School Perceptions, an independent education research firm, presented an initial draft to the board on this survey at the April 5 school board meeting. The hope is for the board to approve the survey by April 19 and on April 20 send the survey to outside proofreaders. The hope is a survey will land in mailboxes around May 4.
The main goal of the survey is to answer three questions: What are we doing well? What are areas where we could improve? And, where should we focus our resources over the next few years.
The survey begins with an opening letter.
“The purpose of an opening letter is to kind of give an overview of for a survey taker, what is this thing landing in my mailbox? Who is it coming from? And what do they want me to do?” DeMuse said.
The first page of the survey provides information like the respondent’s age, residence, if they’re an employee of the district or a parent, and more.
The next part of the survey is rating overall satisfaction within the district. Next there’s a place for feedback on the district’s different departments in communications, culture, leadership, academics and development, and more.
Matt Wolfert of Bray Associates, also presented information on facilities master plan overview during the April 5 meeting. During his presentation he discussed site and floor plans to improve the district buildings.
“Let’s just start brainstorming what we could do to improve our school district,” Wolfert told the board, during the meeting. “So we’re going to explore site plans, floor plans. I’ll just pick on the high school because it’s right here. Are we utilizing it the best?”
“There are certain funds we have through DPI (Department of Public Instruction), it requires us to maintain a 10-year facilities plan,” Miller said. “We’ve been periodically able to purposefully prioritize what we’re doing.”
She added that there’s a certain amount of dollars the district can spend on facilities.