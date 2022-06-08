BELOIT - The Beloit School Board on Tuesday discussed publicly for the first time what plans need to be put in place as Superintentent Dan Keyers prepares to leave the district.
Keyser announced in May that he would be leaving after accepting the superintendent position at the Stoughton Area School District. Keyser’s last day in Beloit will be June 30.
Keyser was named superintendent of the Beloit school district in February of 2021. He had served as interim superintendent since June of 2020.
At Tuesday's meeting, the board voted unanimously to move forward with Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB), to aid the district in the search process for a new superintendent.
However, the board also discussed what type of search they would like to conduct - a search for an interim or permanent superintendent.
“We’ll be making some decision together about elements and will be reaching out about the planning meeting,” school board president Sean Leavy told Dan Nerad, a WASB consultant, who presented a proposal at the meeting. “This is our first public discussion about the transition. We understand the immediacy to get something down and sit back down together.”
School board vice president Megan Miller suggested that rather than hire an interim superintendent, they hire a contracted person for a certain amount of time. Miller said she would like the board to be able to take their time with a permanent superintendent search.
Board member Amiee Leavy asked Miller, “What would you identify as the difference between an interim and someone who temporarily comes in to provide contracted service?”
Miller said, “The way I understand is, rather than language that says we're hiring you for a year as an interim, there’s more flexibility, is my understanding.”
Keyser added that the person would do similar things to what they do during board meetings. They would come in a few days a week as a contracted service provider to help carry out business matters the board has for the next few months, or whatever the board decides on.
Miller said that she wanted to be transparent with her reasoning.
“I feel we have done excellent work and I appreciate the work that’s going into this,” Miller said. “What can happen sometimes in an interim position is there’s a reluctancy to make executive decisions as aggressively as a person would in a permanent role. I don’t think we can really afford the time loss in my opinion.”
Miller added that being able to have flexibility with their decision making process and to create a timeline would be important for them to do the work to find the right person.
The entire board, and Keyser, agreed with Miller on this contracted person idea.
“I agree with the direction the board is going,” Keyser told the board. “I think that’s also a testament to the work that the board has done. I feel like wherever the decision for the search goes, whether it be for a permanent person or not, it’s time to do that self-reflection and go back and revisit those collected commitments, growth responsibilities, and have the discussion about how the board want to show up in that work.”