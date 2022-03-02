BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education is in the initial stages of information gathering as they consider a future referendum to address its budget deficit.
At a meet on Tuesday night, the board discussed a report regarding the viability of various types of referendum questions, from operational referendums to tackle debt service to a capital referendum for improved facilities.
For 2022, the school board approved a budget that included an approximate $10 million deficit, with Board President Megan Miller stressing the issue was not specific to Beloit.
“Districts across the state are having to get creative and look at ways to find solutions,” Miller said. “It appears the state won’t take action on approving additional funding for schools. That’s why we have directed (Superintendent Dan Keyser) to get more information on the next steps.”
Miller said at this point the board was “just blue-printing” what a potential referendum question might look like, with the board working with third-party consulting and research firm School Perceptions to investigate referendum questions further.
Miller stressed a community survey would be solicited and based on input, the board would decide on whether or not to proceed with a referendum in the future.
“It’s completely hypothetical and a responsible thing to do,” Miller said. “We are trying to be conservative and cautious in our information gathering. Every school in the state needs more funding. Each school is impacted differently.”