BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education was rated well in board operations and budgeting, but some improvement may be needed in the areas of data driven decision making, according to a survey conduction last spring.
Rob DeMuse of School Perceptions LLC presented the results of the Annual Board Development Tool at the school board meeting on May 3.
In this survey, the board was rated in a variety of different areas including board operations, culture, budget planning, policy, community engagement, vision, district operations and data-driven decision making.
The survey was rated from 1 to 4. Fully achieved is 4, mostly achieved is 3, partially achieved is 2 and not achieved or started is 1.
The board was scored with the following numbers: board operations: 3.58; culture: 3.24; budgeting: 3.11; planning: 3.00; policy: 2.84; community engagement: 2.71; vision: 2.68; district operations: 2.59; and data-driven decision making: 2.13.
In different areas, the board scored lower than the state average including in community leadership where Beloit’s average is 2.71, while the state average is 2.85. The board also scored lower that the state average in policy, where their average was 2.85 while the state’s is 3.09.
The board, however, scored above the state average in relationships. Their average is 3.39 while the state’s is 3.18.
DeMuse said, during his presentation, that the board made many improvements in different areas.
“Strong steps were taken moving forward. You’ve really done some good work in terms of how you structured your board,” DeMuse said. “For instance, we value differences of opinion and do not let them degenerate into personality conflicts.”
Board president Sean Leavy took the time to comment on the survey results and how the board’s focus is to move forward.
“When we looked at this survey, one of the things we tried to do is focus on what it is that the seven of us can do and do our part, so that our district begins to move out of the ditch that we feel we’re in collectively,” Leavy told the board. “We are proud that we have significant achievements in our relationships, treating each other with respect and agreeing to work together through board development.”
Leavy added that the survey results also showed positive improvements including how the board honors decisions outside of their board meetings and does not undermine majority decisions. He gave the example of how the board decided to conduct schooling during COVID-19.
“Like our masking policy, those are difficult decisions to make,” Leavy said. “But we made a decision together that was not a unanimous decision. But we follow through with that plan.”
In other news, new officers of the school board were named. Sean Leavy is now school board president, while former president Megan Miller is vice president of the board.
Brian Anderson is treasurer, Gregg Schneider is clerk and Amiee Leavy is parliamentarian. The board is rounded out by members Spencer Anderson and J’Juan M. Winfield Sr.