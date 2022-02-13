BELOIT—Area residents will have a choice of 11 candidates running for the School District of Beloit Board of Education when they go to the polls on Tuesday.
The large field of candidates for school board in Beloit will be narrowed to eight candidates who will advance to the general election on April 5. There are four seats up for election on the school board.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. on Tuesday. Face coverings are recommended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only two polling places will be available to voters on Tuesday. Voters living in Wards 1 through 12 will vote at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., while those living in Wards 13 through 23 will vote at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road.
There are approximately 19,900 registered voters in the districts having elections in Rock County on Feb 15, according to Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson. Since spring primaries tend to have light voter turnout, the rough estimate for turnout is 10 to 15%, she said.
“The School District of Beloit covers the largest area in portion of the county with an primary on Tuesday. With 11 candidates running for Beloit School Board, there is definitely heightened interest in this race,” Tollefson said.
Three current school board members will be running. They are Megan Miller, Allison Semrau and Gregg Schneider. Joyce Ruff who currently serves on the board will not be running to retain her seat.
Newcomers who will be running for the board are Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Katherine Ann Larson, DeVon McIntyre, Ryan McKillips, Christine Raleigh, Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit and J’Juan M. Winfield Sr.
There also is a primary race for the District 3 Rock County Board of Supervisors seat. District 3 includes Wards 1 through 6 in the City of Edgerton and Ward 3 in the Town of Fulton.
Danette Rynes currently sits on the county board representing District 3. Other candidates are Matt McIntyre and Debi Towns. Two of the candidates will advance to the April 5 general election.
Also on the Rock County ballot in some northern districts will be the Fort Atkinson Board of Education race. The school district primarily is in Jefferson County, but part of the district extends into Rock County. Six candidates are on the ballot and that field will be narrowed to four candidates in the primary election. There are two seats available on the Fort Atkinson School Board.
Candidates are Matt Loup, Rebecca Van Ess, Robyn Selle, Sam LaMuro, Dale Prisk and Christopher Rogers.