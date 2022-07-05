BELOIT- The School District of Beloit Board of Education discussed at a meeting on Tuesday a proposed timeline for hiring a new superintendent.
The timeline is as follows: On July 13, the board will incorporate engagement strategies into superintendent profile and conduct focus groups; On July 18 the board will develop essay questions and the current district brochure will be posted; Aug. 15 is the application deadline; On Aug. 22, the board will review applications and choose interviewees; Aug. 29 and 30 will be the first round of interviews and selection of finalists; and Sept. 12, the board will conduct background and reference checks, have its first round of interviews, and conduct community/staff forums.
The final selection of a superintendent is still to be decided as well as a site visit. The timeline is not finalized and it is still subject to change.
School Board President Sean Leavy said the hope is to have a selection by mid -September and have the selected individual start Oct. 1, 2022.
Theresa Morateck, the district’s executive director of teaching, learning and equity is helping fill in duties with the absence of a superintendent after Dr. Dan Keyser’s departure. Keyser’s resignation was official on June 30 as he has accepted a superintendent position at the Stoughton Area School District.
“As we’re working through this timeline of support, she is filling in,” Leavy said during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Thank you for the opportunity,” Morateck said to the board, during the meeting. “We did have a meeting before Dr. Keyser transitioned out, so our team back there, the executive directors, chief of communications and marketing at the district, and others have different roles and responsibilities and additional things that they’re hoping to carry through.”
Leavy added that the board is receiving inquiries about interim support and what the board previously identified as contracted support to help during the summer, as they search for a permanent superintendent.
The school board also unanimously approved the hiring of a new Head Boys Basketball Coach at Beloit Memorial High School.
The new coach is Todd Marks, who also has been hired as English teacher at the high school.
Marks has 17 years of experience as a basketball coach including his time at Eau Claire North High School as head coach from 2018 to 2022.