hot Beloit School Board plans interim superintendent interviews Sara Myers Sara Myers Author email Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Kolak Education Center is the home to School District of Beloit administration. BDN file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT- The Beloit School Board is conducting interviews for interim superintendent candidates this week. On Tuesday, the board selected candidates for the first round of interviews in closed session. The board also developed questions for the interim superintendent candidate interviews on Tuesday. The first round of interviews began Wednesday and will continue Thursday and Friday, if needed. Meeting information can be found on Board Docs here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit School Board Beloit School District Superintendent Search Sara Myers Author email Follow Sara Myers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Roscoe, Rockford man charged Independent food vendors set up at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit Beloit motorcyclist dies following crash on Saturday Two in South Beloit accused of drug offenses Beloit hockey player Kamdyn Davis qualifies for USA Hockey Women's National Festival Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime