The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.
BELOIT- Beloit School Board member J’Juan Winfield believes the district is in good hands as he talks about deciding not to run for school board again less than a year after he was elected.
The seats currently occupied by Winfield and board member Amiee Leavy will be up for election this spring. Leavy has filed paperwork to run in the April election, while Winfield has filed non-candidacy paperwork. Winfield was elected in April 2022, while Leavy was elected in April 2020.
“I need to focus on a lower level of understanding for the community,” Winfield said. “I’m going to go back into the streets like I was before. Get parents more involved and kids more involved, and then we are going to all work together.”
He added that he doesn’t think he would win if he were to run again this April. Winfield said during the April 2022 election he only won by 12 votes. Winfield did say, candidly, that he would run for school board again.
“This is the most stable this board has been since my kids have been in this district,” Winfield said. “So, for me as a parent, I’ve seen a lot, I’ve seen enough now and I need to get boots on the ground.”
Winfield has six children and five of them currently are students in the Beloit School District.
Due to Winfield’s late notice of non-candidacy, the candidate application deadline was extended to Jan. 6 at 5 p.m.
Amiee Leavy, Ryan McDonough and Brian Nichols have filed paperwork to run in the election. McDonough previously ran for Rock County Board of Supervisors in District 11 against Janelle Crary of Beloit in April 2022. McDonough lost the race to Crary. Nichols had worked in the automotive lubricant industry and now is retired. He has lived in the school district for a little over two years.