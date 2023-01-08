Beloit School Board with new superintendent Willie Garrison
Buy Now

The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.

 Sara Myers/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Beloit School Board member J’Juan Winfield believes the district is in good hands as he talks about deciding not to run for school board again less than a year after he was elected.

The seats currently occupied by Winfield and board member Amiee Leavy will be up for election this spring. Leavy has filed paperwork to run in the April election, while Winfield has filed non-candidacy paperwork. Winfield was elected in April 2022, while Leavy was elected in April 2020.