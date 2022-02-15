BELOIT—The School District of Beloit school board discussed the student resource officer (SRO) program and heard from community members about Even Start at its Tuesday evening meetings.
At the Teaching, Learning, Equity & Pupil Services Committee meeting, members heard a report on the mostly positive things administration, teachers and students had to say about continuing the school resource officer (SRO) program. The 4-year contract is set to expire after the 2021-2022 school year.
The Beloit Police Department provides three SROs to the School District of Beloit, and according to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Beloit Police Department and the School District of Beloit, the SRO program cost to the district is $256,985 for the 2020-2021 school year.
Tuesday’s report highlighted staff and students’ mostly positive experiences with SROs. Superintendent Dan Keyser said the presentation will return to the committee on March 15 with a recommendation including MOU revisions for board consideration and approval. If it is approved and moves out of committee, it would go to the full board as an action item that evening. Prior to any decision there will be a community listening session on March 13 at 3 p.m.
After the report, School Board Vice President Sean Leavy said there needs to be a full conversation about the program between the district and the city as it’s a partnership with budget impacts.
In the discussion, Leavy said administrators in the schools have to be ultimately responsible for school operations including basic student discipline. He said the SROs are a resource, but the policies, procedures and practices are ultimately administrator responsibilities and shouldn’t be abdicated.
Sean Leavy said there can be a lot of pressure put on SROs if the district is not maintaining a climate of order and discipline for student learning.
“We want to make sure the school district is doing its part,” Sean Leavy said.
Sean Leavy noted there are reasons people have fear of law enforcement.
There are also issues surrounding how to handle students with special education needs and other concerns which will need deeper discussion.
At Tuesday’s meeting residents also raised concerns about the Even Start Family Literacy Program potentially being moved into another school building.
Cecelia Ramirez asked the decision to relocate the program from its current location at the Brother Dutton site be put on hold. She said its current location is well known, has a kitchen and good sized parking lot.
Cindy Laube also spoke on behalf of Even Start. She said Brother Dutton is the heart and hub of the program in Beloit. It not only has seven classrooms for early childhood and English classes for adults, but also houses a Latinx soccer team, dance group, basketball team and other cultural gatherings and events. With a parking lot, parish hall and other space, it provides the ideal location to serve the Latino community.
One woman wrote in via email to urge the board to fully support the Even Start program and keep it in its westside location. She said administration and the board should ask for input from those with Even Start before making any decisions about moving it.
Another person wrote that a larger, busier location would cause enrollment to drop and could result in some not being able to get services.
Susan Adams wrote in about her concerns that the program was moving. She said she substituted in Even Start and saw the great work happening there. She said there have been issues with recruitment and publicity. She said there is a plan to move Even Start to Merrill School which doesn’t have enough parking or classrooms. She said she is most concerned abut the secretive way the plan is unfolding.