BELOIT—The Beloit School Board discussed its financial priorities and the timeline for a master facilities planning team and a potential referendum at its Tuesday meeting.
The meeting kicked off with Superintendent Dan Keyser providing an update on budget priority planning. The district faces a potential $10.5 million budget shortfall for 2021-2022, due primarily to declining enrollment, rising costs and increasing equalized value. According to online documents the 2022—2023 budget shortfall could increase to $12 million and the 2023—2024 projected budget shortfall could increase to $14 million if everything remains the same.
Board of Education budget priorities include: retention of staff; district support for extended student trips; diversifying staff; equity and diversity Initiatives; outside engagement; controlling expenditures; controlling revenue; and infrastructure.
Keyser said he will be asking the board which direction to go in regards to the budget priorities.
Board member Amiee Leavy said she is in favor of a full board workshop on the issue. Miller agreed and also asked if there could be a “road show” for the community to gather feedback. Miller said she would be curious to hear what the community is interested in. She also said she wants to build community understanding regarding budgeting.
Keyser said without the strategic planning process being done yet, he said it’s really up to the board what to do regarding next year’s budget.
Vice President Sean Leavy also noted there could be new board members in April, and decisions made in February could change as the budget is approved in October.
The board members agreed to have a full board budget workshop with a presentation by Baird Financial Services and a school guidance entity which manage school perceptions and who survey communities prior to asking for money.
Keyser said he was gathering a list of items from brainstorming sessions as well as input regarding budgets from various administrators and staff in the next month and a half to be presented to the board. His intent is to bring forward a list of recommendations to the board to get as close to a balanced budget as possible for next year.
By the end of January, Keyser said the plan is to finalize the master facilities planning team. By the end of February the district will determine 2022-2023 budget reduction items. By the end of March the board will determine if a referendum is an option. To get a referendum question on the November 2022 ballot, a board decision will need to be made by August 2022 and to get on the April 2023 ballot, a board decision must be made by January 2023.
During public comment, some people raised concerns about the location of Even Start.
Resident Deb Fallon said the Even Start Program should continue to take place at the former Brother Dutton school site. The rent for the programming area is $30,000 per year and it’s all on one level. It’s funded by Title 1 funds and teaches adults and children literacy skills. Most participants are learning English and its focus is family. The children most likely attend the School District of Beloit. She said most families live in the Hackett neighborhood. There are 34 adults who need parking which is available.
Resident Susan Adams said she also had major concerns with the Even Start Program. She said it’s the most comprehensive program for those learning English. Classes are held five days a week.