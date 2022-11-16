The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.
The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.
BELOIT- The Beloit School Board approved a requirement that students must achieve a 2.0 grade point average in order to participate in sports and extracurricular activities.
The board voted 4-1 on the policy change during its meeting Tuesday. Board member J’Juan Winfield voted no on the change.
The GPA eligibility rule for students in athletics and activities has changed to “must have a current GPA of 2.0 or higher from the previous term.”
Another eligibility requirement is that, “Students with one F (failing grade) or incomplete in a grading term will be ineligible to compete in any contest for the first scheduled contest week.” The student will be eligible to compete after the first week of competition during the ineligible period.
Students with more than one F or incompletes in a grading term are ineligible to compete in any contest for the first third of the season based on WIAA (Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Associations) allotment of games. The student will regain eligibility after the first third of the season is over.”
The fall exception rule has not changed. The Fall Exception Rule states any student with “one F or incomplete for the spring grading period shall be ineligible for the first 14 days of competition beginning with the first scheduled contest,” according to district policy.
The board reverted back to a 2016 policy that asked student athletes to strive to achieve at least a 2.0 GPA. The board voted back in June 2022 to require student athletes to achieve a minimum GPA of 2.0 in order to take part in sports.
During public comment at the meeting, an 11th grade student spoke about the GPA eligibility rule, and how it prevents her from participating in cheerleading this semester. The student said she has been trying her best to get her grades back on track after her father’s passing, but did not maintain a 2.0 GPA the previous term, which led her to not make the cheerleading team this semester.
Board member and policy committee chair Amiee Levy asked all board members present (Spencer Anderson and Gregg Schneider were both absent), on their thoughts on the GPA requirement. Ultimately, board member Winfield was the only member who had a problem with the new policy.
“I’ve said this before, but, we can let a Beloit Memorial student graduate with all D’s but we can’t let them step on the field?” Winfield asked rhetorically.
Amiee Levy responded to Winfield’s comment during the discussion period.
“I would just say this, participating in athletics and activities is not a requirement like your requirement for graduation,” Leavy said to Winfield. “It’s an opportunity that students earn. So, to answer your question, yes, we graduate students with all D’s. Do I like that? Do I think it’s appropriate? Absolutely not. But I think to conflate the issue of whether or not a student will graduate with whether or not a student will participate in an athletic or activity, which is not a requirement for graduation, is just not useful in my opinion.”