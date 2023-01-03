Beloit School Board with new superintendent Willie Garrison
The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.

 Sara Myers/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—The filing deadline for potential candidates who want to run for two seats on the the Beloit School Board has been extended, and three candidates have filed as candidates so far.

Amiee Leavy, Ryan McDonough and Bryan Nichols have filed paperwork to run in the April election, according to Beloit School District’s board of education secretary Michelle Shope. Leavy is the current board parliamentarian and was elected to the board in April 2020.