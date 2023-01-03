The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.
BELOIT—The filing deadline for potential candidates who want to run for two seats on the the Beloit School Board has been extended, and three candidates have filed as candidates so far.
Amiee Leavy, Ryan McDonough and Bryan Nichols have filed paperwork to run in the April election, according to Beloit School District’s board of education secretary Michelle Shope. Leavy is the current board parliamentarian and was elected to the board in April 2020.
Current board member J’Juan Winfield has filed non-candidacy paperwork. Winfield was elected in April 2022.
Due to late notice of Winfield’s non-candidacy, the board has decided to extend the application deadline for individuals seeking to run for the board by 72 hours, Shope told the Daily News.
The new deadline will expire Friday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. The extension will also extend the challenge period which will now end Monday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.
The spring election will be held on April 4, 2023.
The Beloit School Board’s ad hoc referendum committee recently recommended the board go to referendum at its last school board meeting, Dec. 20. Committee chair Clinton Anderson presented the recommendation Tuesday to the Beloit School Board.