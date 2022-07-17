BELOIT—Families in the School District of Beloit are being invited to take part in upcoming focus groups in the district’s effort to find a new district superintendent.
Sean Leavy, president of the School District of Beloit Board of Education recently sent a letter to families and community members concerning the focus groups, which will be led by the Wisconsin Association of School Board (WASB).
A focus group meeting is set for 5:30—6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Beloit Memorial High School auditorium, 1225 Fourth St. Spanish language interpreters will be available.
The board is looking for feedback from district staff, families, community members and business partners in the superintendent search, according to a news release from the school district. The focus group will be led by WASB Search Consultant Dan Nerad.
“The information gathered from the focus groups will assist in preparing essay questions for the application process, developing questions for use during interviews and creating a profile outlining the skills and characteristics sought in a candidate for our superintendent position,” Sean Leavy said in the letter.
The school district is seeking a new superintendent following the resignation of former Superintendent Dan Keyser, who was named interim superintendent of the Beloit School District in June of 2020 and was named superintendent in February of 2021. Keyser has accepted the position of school district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District in Stoughton, Wisconsin.