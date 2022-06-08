BELOIT- The School Board of Beloit approved Jennifer Schieve as principal of Fruzen Intermediate School at Tuesday’s board meeting, after Fruzen staff rallied for her appointment last week.
The board approved the appointment by a 5-to-2 vote following a closed session which lasted about an hour and a half. Board members Amiee Leavy and Sean Leavy voted no on the recommendation.
According to BoardDocs, Schieve will begin as principal July 1 and her starting salary will be $110,000.
At the start of the regular board meeting, directly following the Human Resources committee meeting where the board voted on this matter, board president Sean Leavy talked about Schieve’s recommendation for the principal position.
“As a public educator myself, we appreciate the support that was shown to Ms. Schieve, and the communication that came to the board for her strong qualities listed,” Leavy told the crowd. “For where we are as a district and the culture shift that we are attempting to have, we have to pause sometimes. That is what we did in this case.”
Kathleen Bares, a Fruzen teacher who led the rally for Schieve, spoke during public comment.
“We came tonight prepared to read a very different statement from all of us who are here and our colleagues who are not here tonight,” Bares told the board. “We appreciate your listening to our requests. We are all extremely excited to work together with the board with the vision to make Fruzen the best school it can be. So, thank you very much.”
Schieve fills the vacancy left by former Fruzen principal Sara Norton. Norton resigned in February.