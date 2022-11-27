Beloit School Board with new superintendent Willie Garrison
The Beloit School Board poses for a photo with the new superintendent Willie Garrison Oct. 18. From left to right: Amiee Leavy, Brian Anderson, Willie Garrison, Sean Leavy, Megan Miller and Greg Schneider.

 Sara Myers/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- The Beloit School Board approved members of an ad hoc referendum committee recently as the district moves forward with plans for a referendum.

The recommended list of committee members was put together by board president Sean Leavy and superintendent Willie Garrison.