BELOIT — The Beloit School District Board of Education opted to place a referendum question on the April 4 ballot seeking $23 million over two years.

The two-year, non-recurring referendum request will start in the 2023-24 school year. If approved by voters, the first year would see the district receiving $14 million, while the district would receive $9 million in the second year.