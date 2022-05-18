BELOIT - The School District of Beloit Board of Education on Tuesday approved the hiring of Jonathan Dupuis as the district's new athletics and activities director. Dupuis will start July 1 and have a starting salary of $110,000.
The decision was made following a closed session late Tuesday night during the Human Resources Committee meeting at around 11 p.m. Before the decision was made, board member Aimee Leavy had some questions about the process in choosing Dupuis for the role.
“For the athletics and activities director position, if someone could share what was the level of community involvement in the process of bringing forward the recommendation to the board?” Leavy asked.
Superintendent Dan Keyser answered Leavy, saying that there were a number of applicants for the position. There were four separate rounds of meetings held at the high school, and a round which include Keyser himself and the Beloit Memorial High School principal. There were 38 individuals who were considered and all rounds incorporated students, parents, community members, administrators and teachers.
Leavy then asked if there was a specific reason why the postings for both the district athletics and activities director and the Fruzen principal position are both included in executive content and administrative content, but not available to the public?
Keyser said the postings were available to the public. They were on WeCan, Frontline and in other places. The applicant’s resumes also were made public, he said.
Leavy responded that she understood that, but was wondering why the postings were not on Board Docs, where the board provides information to the the public.
Keyser said there was not a reason why they couldn’t have been made available in the public section.
The regular school board meeting did not start until around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. The board rescheduled the superintendent report to the next board meeting. Tuesday morning, the board and Keyser made statements about Keyser’s departure from the district because he has accepted a position as administrator for the Stoughton Area School District.
There was one public comment that was submitted that was read during Tuesday's meeting. Mandy Flood, a paraeducator at Converse Elementary School, wrote an email to the board, describing her concerns with how many students have been getting away with abusive behavior and the behavior has not been handled.
She spoke about being both mentally and physically assaulted, and how a student will be sent to the office for 20 minutes to cool off and then comes back without any proper consequences.
“We can’t prepare our children to be ready for the next grade when their learning is impeded by these behaviors,” Flood wrote in her email. “We are telling these kids their education is not important. That is not OK. We have such great staff that are at the end of their ropes because of these behaviors. How is a teacher supposed to teach a class of students who want to learn when kids are screaming at the top of their lungs?”