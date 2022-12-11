BELOIT- For the seventh year, Aldrich Intermediate School hosted its Annual Holiday Bazaar/Family Giveaway on Friday and Saturday for Aldrich students and their families.
The event was held at Aldrich Intermediate School’s Small Gym and Commons Cafeteria Saturday morning.
Aldrich seventh grade teacher Stephanie Rapach and a former colleague of hers at Jackson Elementary in Janesville, started this type of giveaway event together years ago before moving to the Beloit School District.
“When I came to Beloit, I thought the families could benefit from something like this as well here,” Rapach said. “I brought it up to the administration and he thought it was a great idea.”
All year, Rapach and other Aldrich staff prepare for the giveaway by collecting items to give away including clothing, shoes, household items, toys, games, books, Christmas items and some furniture items. All items are donated by staff and friends of staff. Aldrich staff even had a gift wrapping table where they wrapped presents for students and their families after picking out a gift.
On Friday, Aldrich students picked out items at the giveaway. Each grade had its own set time to go to the school’s small gym and common cafeteria and pick two items to give this holiday season to friends and/or family. On Saturday, Aldrich students and their families could pick out items from 8 a.m.—noon.
One student picked out a XBox for “himself and his whole family,” he said. Fourth grader Elyzaa got a small iPad for her younger sister and PlayDoh for herself. Another student picked out some Christmas decorations to give to her mother for the holiday.
“This will be our seventh year of doing it and the families love it,” Rapach said. “Last year, we ended up taking whatever families didn’t want to Goodwill. But last year, we didn’t have very much at all—less than a whole trailer load to take over. They took almost everything that we brought in and they love being able to get stuff wrapped. It’s a cool thing.”
Rapach explains that they set up the event Thursday night and that student council members and volunteers also helped out at the event. Eighth grade student council members helped wrap fourth through sixth grade gifts Friday. Aldrich’s student council also ran a bake sale Saturday to raise money for the council.