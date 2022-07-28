BELOIT- Melody Wirgau was born and raised in the state of Georgia, but it wasn’t until she moved to the Beloit area with her husband that she found her real home where she has taught for 27 years.
Wirgau is a University of Georgia graduate and started teaching right outside of the city of Atlanta for her first three years of her career in education. She originally thought she would be a high school math teacher, but after taking her sixth calculus class in college she decided it wasn’t for her. Wirgau graduated with an early childhood education degree.
“It was a really high poverty, urban setting and that’s where I developed my passion in a more urban setting with a lot of poverty and that’s where my love is,” Wirgau said about her time teaching in Atlanta.
When Wirgau and her husband first moved to Beloit, she couldn’t find a job in the city so she taught in Rockton, Illinois for three years. During that time she went back to school and earned a master’s degree in special education. Following her time in Rockton, she was a stay-at-home mom for five years. Wirgau and her husband have four children.
Right before beginning her career in Beloit School District, she worked at a Beloit child care center for several years. She started working in the district in 1995.
“When my husband and I were looking for a house we specifically looked for housing in Beloit because we want our kids to go to a district with absolute diversity and offer my kids that,” she said. “They’ve been very successful with their careers in life. We’ve been very pleased in this area.”
During her time at Morgan Elementary (a Beloit elementary school that is now closed) she became more involved in leadership opportunities and the former principal encouraged her to move in that direction.
“I went back and got another degree in advanced leadership study,” she said. “I love teaching kindergarten but you do something for a while and you want to do something a little different.”
She’s been principal at Todd Elementary for five years.
Though she enjoys the change, she said that she’s also had many stressful days as principal and will find herself retreating back to the kindergarten classroom where she said she finds her solace.
“It’s funny, it’ll be too hectic in the office, and I can just go in the (kindergarten) classroom and spend some time with them and it helps me relax.”
One of the most important lessons she’s learned throughout her teaching career is to always focus on what is best for the child. Wirgau has spoken with many upset parents over the years and has learned to be a good listener and let people share their voice. She also tries to come up with a solution for everyone involved—parents, teachers and students.
Though she believes it’s the right decision, deciding to retire is still very bittersweet for Wirgau.
“I think the biggest reason I want to retire is because I have three grandchildren that live all over the country and I want to spend some time with them,” she said.
She has grandchildren in Florida, Vermont and Connecticut now. Wirgau is also excited to do some fun things with her husband. She’d also like to visit her mother in Georgia soon who is not in the best health. She’s also looking into having more time to focus on her volunteer work with her church and other community groups in Beloit.
“When you get a bit older you reflect back on your life, but I don’t know what other career I would have chosen,” she said. “I feel very fulfilled in my career and I know many times Beloit schools get a bad reputation, but it’s been the perfect place for me. I’ve enjoyed my career here.”