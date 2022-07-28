BDN_220729_RETIRE_01

Todd Elementary School Principal Melody Wirgau, far right, plays with two young students during a recent school day. Wirgau is retiring after 27 years in the Beloit School District.

 Submitted photo

BELOIT- Melody Wirgau was born and raised in the state of Georgia, but it wasn’t until she moved to the Beloit area with her husband that she found her real home where she has taught for 27 years.

Wirgau is a University of Georgia graduate and started teaching right outside of the city of Atlanta for her first three years of her career in education. She originally thought she would be a high school math teacher, but after taking her sixth calculus class in college she decided it wasn’t for her. Wirgau graduated with an early childhood education degree.