BELOIT - A parent of a fourth-grade student at Cunningham Intermediate School has expressed concern over a teacher reading the book “Jackie & Me” by Dan Gutman to the class because the book contains racial slurs.
The book, about American professional baseball player Jackie Robinson, contains the N-word and other racial slurs. Robinson was the first Black man to play in Major League Baseball.
In a letter to the Beloit Daily News, Tasha Bell, a parent to a fourth-grade student at Cunningham Intermediate School said:
“On Thursday, March 10, my son told the principal that his teacher said the N-word in class. I asked the teacher to follow up and let me know as soon as possible. Shortly after 5 p.m. on that day the principal called me and told me that the teacher admitted to reading a book with that word in it.”
Bell added that these words have no place in any classroom, let alone a fourth-grade classroom. Beloit Brown Community Liason member Alexcia Payton told the Beloit Daily News that from March 10 to March 24 no one has contacted Bell regarding the matter.
In a conversation with the author of “Jackie & Me,” Dan Gutman, he told the Beloit Daily News that he has never had a formal complaint about the book in the 23 years since it’s been published. The book came out in 1999.
“Of course, people have come up to me and said, ‘What was your thinking on this?’ "Gutman told the Beloit Daily News. “And, I would explain that, I thought about while I was writing it, whether or not I should include racial slurs. And I felt that in the case of telling the story of Jackie Robinson, it wouldn't be fair, and it would be sugar coating to not use those words because I want the readers to understand what he endured when he was breaking the color barrier in 1947.”
Gutman said he has had a number of educators reach out to him over the years and they have told them that they have used the book as a teachable moment in their classes. Gutman said he has received several anonymous messages that the teacher who read the book out loud to their fourth-grade class may have received disciplinary action.
Beloit Daily News cannot verify if this allegation is true or not.
The Beloit School District sent this official media response to the Beloit Daily News on March 25. The statement is as follows:
“The School District of Beloit is reviewing the content of the book, Jackie and Me. The District does not condone the inappropriate use of racial slurs in a classroom. We believe in addressing concerns based on an individualized context, authorship, and learning environment in which text is read aloud to students.
"While the text, Jackie and Me, is not part of the District curriculum, we do believe that teachers should have a level of professional autonomy in order to bring additional text into their classrooms as extended learning opportunities for students.
"With that autonomy, comes a professional responsibility to prepare students and the learning environment. This preparation may include having conversations with students, administration, and guardians of students prior to usage to determine if the material is age-appropriate, culturally sensitive, and beneficial to student learning.
"The District strives to show courtesy, respect and dignity to students and staff of all races, colors and national origins. The complaint regarding the teacher’s conduct is being investigated in accordance with District policy.
"We will not be making any further comments at this time.”