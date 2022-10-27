BELOIT- This November, Beloit Memorial High School’s theater program will present “Badger,” a show about five “Rosie the Riveter” type women who go to work at the Badger Ordnance Works near Sauk City during World War II, while the majority of men were off fighting in the war.

The play will run Nov. 10-13, with one of the shows coinciding with Veterans Day. The show is written by Janesville-born Don Zolidis, who is now a known playwright.