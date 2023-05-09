BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra will perform this week at one of the most prestigious high school music concerts in the U.S.

The band will perform at the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition for the 11th time in the last 15 years, all under band director Chris Behrens. The festival, which will be in its 28th installment, starts Thursday and continues through Saturday at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. The band is one of 15 in the nation to earn a spot in the competition.