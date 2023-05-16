SOWI_230517_SCHOOLS_BELOIT_ELLINGTON

The Beloit Memorial High School Orchestra earned a total of eight individual and group awards at the Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival last week in New York City.

BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra brought home several awards after competing at the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Festival in New York City last week, including top soloist, Outstanding Pep Section, several individual outstanding awards and two honorable mentions.

The event was at Jazz at the Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City last Thursday, Friday and Saturday.