Policies regarding eligibility for student-athletes vary among area schools, a review by the Beloit Daily News found.
At a recent Beloit School Board meeting, the board and new athletic and activities director Jon Dupuis discussed part of the athletic code policy that states students who had a 2.0 GPA or higher are eligible to participate in activities in the next semester. Dupuis expressed that he’d like some of the verbiage of this code policy to be changed.
“I would like to continue to have that conversation with head coaches, administration and the board,” Dupuis said. “We can come up with some verbiage that is holding all students to high expectations, finding ways that we can support our students and keep them involved and go from there.”
In the Janesville and Beloit Turner school districts, student athlete academic requirements are different than Beloit’s
Janesville School District
At the Janesville School District, district athletic director Jim McClowry said the district’s policy is that they expect all students to pass all their classes to get full eligibility for sports. There is not a particular GPA requirement, McClowry adds.
“If a student has one failing grade, they have the opportunity over five school days to gain eligibility on the sixth day,” McClowry said. “There’s things they need to do to rectify their grades. If they’re failing more than one course, they’re ineligible to participate for 15 days. That’s the minimum.”
He adds that Janesville has not had any challenges with their current policy regarding athletic eligibility. All Janesville coaches have a data system where they monitor students, grades, attendance and behavior.
Beloit Turner School District
At the Beloit Turner School District, student athletes are eligible for athletic competition if they’re passing all their classes and have a 1.5 GPA or above.
The district’s athletic director Andy Coldren tracks the students’ grades through progress reports and report cards. Students who have an incomplete grade are also treated the same as students who receive a failing grade, according to the Beloit Turner’s policy.
“If a student is failing, they have a week to get that grade up,” Coldren explained. “Then at that point, they have to carry around an academic card and the teacher has to sign it saying if they’re either passing or if they have a satisfactory plan in place to get the grade squared away.”
Students must carry these academic cards around until they have at least a “C” grade, according to the district policy.
A student with more than one failing grade has to sit out games that occur during a 15 school day period, Coldron said. It was around three years ago that the district added to the policy that if students have a plan to place to bring their grade up that they can regain eligibility.
Beloit school board members and Dupuis said they would continue to discuss the eligibility issue at the next policy committee meeting. The next meeting is Sept. 7, however, Beloit School Board’s administrative assistant Michelle Shope told the Daily News she is unsure if the topic will be up for discussion at the next meeting.
The Daily News reached out the Beloit School Board to discuss the previous policy in place prior to June 2022 regarding student athlete eligibility and has not heard back from a board member as of Aug. 30.
“It’s my understanding that on June 7, there was some verbiage that was changed within the policy and approved which stated that students had to have a GPA 2.0 or higher from the previous term,” Dupuis said.
Dupuis started in his role on July 1, and the same month held a parent/player meeting where questions arose on this topic.
“If you look right now at our governing board for athletics, the requirement essentially says a student athlete must be a full-time student and have received no more than one failing grade,” Dupuis said. “That’s the requirement from the WIAA (Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association) but every school district has a different requirement.”