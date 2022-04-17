BELOIT—Beloit Memorial High School construction students were into building a house last week—a dog house that is, which will be donated to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
They were constructing the dog house as they taught intermediate school students the ins and outs of construction on April 13 and 14.
Jeff Stenroos, director of Career & Technical Education (CTE) and Alternative Education at the School District of Beloit, said the idea came after receiving federally funded grants from the Cooperative Educational Service Agency to use for a building project. CTE teacher Mike Wagner came up with the idea to build a dog house.
“He (Wagner) came up with the prototype and said we have our high school construction kids to help guide the groups of intermediate school students,” Stenroos said. “So I reached out to our intermediate school and said this is what we’ve got—we can take up to 20.”
Stenroos explained that the project is really about promoting CTE programs at the high school and what construction classes look like at the high school level. During the two-day project, the high school students teach the younger students about not just construction, but heating, ventilation, and air conditioning too.
The younger students were taught how to read and use blueprints, use power tools to cut and assemble, learn real-life construction skills related to home building, and discover construction-related careers and earning potential.
The intermediate students took a survey before and after the experience to get their thoughts and see what they took away from the experience.
The high school students who led the project, Noah Leisher, Alonzo Barraza, Blake Greenwell, Anna Luna, Amery Stuckey, and Pablo Guzman-Gayton, all made the templates and cut the boards to size for the project. All students except Luna are in the residential construction 3 class with Wagner.
The intermediate students who signed up for the project included seventh-grade students Scarlett Kirkpatrick and Esmeralda Osuna; and eighth-grade students Aubrey Workman, Lisa Ramsden and Cole Mellom.
Juniors Greenwell and Barraza both have been involved in construction and building classes for the last few years and enjoyed learning more hands-on experience.
“Going into the classroom every morning with Wagner is probably one of the best things (about school),” Greenwell said. “Then we’re able to apply that, because we go from framing, which we can use on a normal day, to stuff like electrical. You can do that around the house, which I find fascinating.“
Barraza was inspired to join the construction program by his sister who graduated from Beloit Memorial in 2020.
“I’ve always had problems in class with paying attention and studying,” Barraza said. “Being hands-on has really helped me throughout the whole day because I have a way of using my energy.”
Both students have enjoyed working with younger students and taking on the role of teacher.
Barraza enjoyed encouraging the younger students to go into the construction program, which made him feel good. And Greenwell said the experience has been fun and is something he’s looked forward to.
“It’s kind of fun to teach them,” Greenwell said. “When they do that during the class, they can be like, ‘Oh I did that with this person’ They could look back on this as an opportunity.”